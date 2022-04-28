River won a vital victory against Colo Colo in Chile for the Libertadores Cup of America 2022 and goes straight to qualifying for the round of 16 of the competition: Marcelo Gallardo’s team has the ideal score in their group (they won all three games) and now they will concentrate on their match against Sarmiento de Junín for the League Cup, looking to fasten his pass to the playoffs.
The “Millionaire” squad will return to the country this Thursday after spending the night in Santiago and, taking into account that the confrontation against “Green” for the Argentine contest is next Saturday, the “Muñeco” does not have much time to be able to diagram the team: you must make quick decisions and, above all, see in what physical condition your guys ended up.
However, beyond the fact that this issue will surely keep him uneasy, Gallardo made a practically unprecedented decision since he became the club’s manager in mid-2014: will give them the afternoon off, returning to training only this Fridayone day before the transcendental meeting in Junín.
In other words, after boarding a charter flight to return to Argentina at noon, all the River Plate soccer players will be released to meet again tomorrow at the River Camp: the same Saturday they will travel to Junín, to face Sarmiento from 9:30 p.m. .
