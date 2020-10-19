France Football announced the names of the forwards nominated for the Ballon d’Or Dream Team, following up with the nominations in the previous weeks for best midfielders and best defenders and goalkeepers. The prestigious magazine will not award the Ballon d’Or this year, but it will award this special award that will determine the best historical eleven.

In the forward chapter, a differentiation was made by zones (right, left and center) in which 10 candidates were published in each of them. On the right wing, the first to be announced, stands out the presence of Leo Messi, a candidate to gain a place in the Dream Team. Apart from the Argentine, they appear on the list Beckham, George Best, Etoo, Figo, Garrincha, Jairzinho, Keegan, Matthews and Robben. Only one of them will be chosen after the results of the votes of the 170 correspondents of France Football in the world.

As for the section of center forward, the cast chosen is of a high level. There is no clear favorite to win it and everyone will have options. The 10 candidates are: Bergkamp, ​​Cruyff, Dalglish, Eusebio, Kocsis, Müller, Romario, Ronaldo, Van Basten and Weah. Perhaps Cruyff, Eusebio and Ronaldo start with a slight advantage to win the most votes.