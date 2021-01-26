They left Seine-et-Marne in the early morning. Direction the Parisian business district of La Défense where about fifty employees of the Grandpuits refinery – on strike since January 4 – have come to give their voice at the foot of the immense Total tower, the head office of the oil company. In the shy heat of a makeshift brazier, in working clothes, helmets on, smoke bombs and drums in hand, they know that it is an important day in their struggle. “Today, in the central CSE, the expertise commissioned by elected officials goes to be presented “, explains Paul, elected CGT at Grandpuits. And, according to this production operator, “The conclusions are unanimous: there are a lack of positions in the new organization chart, the management plan is poorly put together, psychosocial risks are increasing, working conditions are deteriorating, safety and maintenance will be at a minimum…”

With a small group of Friends of the Earth, Cécile Marchand came to support the struggle of the refiners and denounce the greenish discourse of the oil giant. “What is happening at Grandpuits is emblematic”, supports the climate campaign manager for the NGO. “Agrofuels and bioplastics are disastrous when you take into account the environmental impact and greenhouse gas emissions induced by their manufacture. “ Without counting, continues the activist, that “Total knowingly maintains the vagueness of its supply chain”. A few steps away, Arnaud, CFDT flag on his shoulder, also made the trip. “This is the last real day of negotiations, our last chance …” Hired more than fifteen years ago, the production operator fears the future. “We work in three-shifts and, for a job, you need 8 employees in rotation, including vacancies. There, the management offers us 7 postmen. This is what will increase our workload even more ”, he explains.

A total of 200 positions should be cut, “500 including providers”, specifies Adrien Cornet, CGT union representative for the site. With, for those who remain, the promise of a deskilling, continues the trade unionist. “Before, they were refiners, one of the most skilled trades in the industry, tomorrow we will melt plastic for them… Qu el contempt. “ In front of the heavy doors of the head office on which the demonstrators threw cans of green paint, a huge tarpaulin unrolling the portraits of the employees of Grandpuits is spread out on the floor. Crossed out with a few words in black and red: “Behind Total’s PES, 700 families at risk”.