The Mexican striker henry martin He is living a good moment in football. The Águilas del América attacker closed the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 with 14 goals, and everything seems to indicate that he will be the new scoring champion.
Due to its outstanding performances, the ‘Bomba’ has aroused the interest of other clubs, both national and foreign, so the American managers do not want to sit idly by and would already have their potential replacement in their sights.
In the event that the national team’s contract is not renewed to let it leave, the first reports suggest that the one indicated to fill the position is Carlos Gonzalezcurrent striker for the Red Devils of Toluca.
Undoubtedly, the annoyance of users through social networks has not been long in coming, since the Paraguayan player has only 7 scores in the tournament, half that of Henry Martin. In the same way, “Cocoliso” has not ended up making a difference, as he did when he was a member of Tigres.
On the other hand, an option ‘B’ that Santiago Baños would have is Julian Quinonescurrent striker for Atlas and with whom Henry disputes the first places in the scoring table, where he remains second with 12 goals.
For now, last Friday America they secured their sub-leadership in the competition by beating the Bravos de Juárez by the slightest difference. Now, all that remains is to wait for the rival that will come out of the playoffs.
