Once again, the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinenno is back on the radar to reinforce the Cruz Azul Football Club, given the imminent departure of Augusto Lotti to European football with Sabah FK from Azerbaijan. It is considered that the still striker of the Machine does not play the round of 16 League Cupin which its future is defined.
Sources close to the negotiations confirmed to ESPN that there are already formal talks so that Augusto Lotti come out to Azerbaijan football, in the next few days. But the negotiations have not yet been closed.
Faced with the possibility, the celestial team analyzes possible options to replace Augusto Lotti in the front. One of the alternatives is the feline attacker.
The university attacker is 28 years old and is one of the most outstanding forwards in Liga MX. In the current tournament, he has scored one goal in the MX League and another in the League CupIn addition, he has always been a starter in the capital’s team.
The La Noria team has had forcefulness problems since last tournament. The unexpected departure of Santiago Gimenez before the World Cup is one of the obstacles that they have not been able to solve, since they have not found the ideal attacker to resolve the issue of goals.
with the departure of Augusto LottiThe door opens for Cruz Azul in an Untrained position in Mexico, so they not only focus on the Mexican market, they also analyze options abroad.
For now, Cruz Azul seeks to overcome the sixteenth of the League Cup before him charlotte fcafter a rough group stage where he was able to tie with atlanta united and take the extra point to advance in the penalty shootout.
