PSG will win Ligue 1 in the following days, except for a huge surprise, the French team is on its way to being the leader and having little resistance from local rivals. However, the French club’s season has been signed as a failure for several weeks, specifically from the moment they were left out of the Champions League, also remembering that they were also eliminated from the French Cup.
In short, PSG has signed another one of those years of terror within the club, as the team is overwhelmed in many areas. Some of the movements are forced, such as the departure of Messi, who after a division with the board of directors refuses to renew despite the wishes of the sheikhs for a long time to sign his continuity. Now the club is looking for a replacement for both Leo and Neymar and it seems that they have found the man chosen for it in a veteran of a thousand battles.
From France they report that after the great year he has had with Marseille, PSG could put an offer on the table for Alexis Sánchez. The Chilean is one of the best scorers in France and despite his seniority, he has shown that his quality is still valid. In addition, he could arrive as a free agent, something that makes him even more attractive to the interests of the team from the French capital. who would manage movements once the activity in Ligue 1 ends.
