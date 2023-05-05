Wolverhampton have gone 5 games without summoning Raúl Jiménez. The Mexican is not suffering from any type of injury, and the decision is fully a measure on the part of Julen Lopetegui, who affirms that the striker is far from being in good shape, not even to be able to fight for a place in the eleven holder, but for a space on the bench. For this reason, his departure looks more viable every day and no one should be surprised if the former Benfica player does not add a single minute on the field in the remainder of the year.
Maybe it’s a good time for Jiménez to call his agent and start negotiating his future outside the pack, because the reality is that the Wolves are already thinking about the future without Raúl. In the summer market, Sasa Kalajdzic, a scorer in whom they invested 40 million euros last summer, has to be recovered, and in the same way there is talk of the possible renewal of Diego Costa for what he contributes in the dressing room. And as if that were not enough, the club is closely probing the scorer who could replace the ‘Mexican wolf’.
His name is Viktor Gyokeres, he plays for Coventry City in the second division and is being key for the club to have options to promote to the Premier League via the Play-off. The 24-year-old Swede has 21 goals and 10 assists in 45 Championship days, very important figures. The club knows that if at the end of the draw he does not get a ticket to first, his signing will be possible for 30 million euros.
