Forward of the Mexican national team, Henry Martinwill be out of Club América for the next four weeks, so the Azulcrema board is already considering acquiring a new striker to face the Opening 2023, because for the League Cup 2023 they no longer have the possibility to add someone else.
However, the options are few, as the Eagles bet heavily on Julian Quinonesalthough they could bid for a young prospect according to information from the portal of Monumental Eagles.
Is about Brandon Vazquezthe American forward of Mexican descent who has a huge future and who has the necessary characteristics to make a perfect pair with QuinonesAlthough there is no interest so far, he could be a very attractive option for the offense, taking into account his youth and that there is still time to sign another player.
Brandon Vazquez is a 24-year-old American center forward of Mexican descent who is part of the FC CincinnatiIn fact, he was already surveyed by Chivas last year, but they did not sign him because of his high cost. He is part of the United States national team offense and is ranked as one of the best prospects in North America.
