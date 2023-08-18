‘Either a striker arrives or we will use the Sub 23’, declared Joaquin Moreno in his first days as official coach of the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Evidencing the tremendous need that cement makers had to quickly find a benchmark in the area.
The fans dreamed of the footballer of the Betis of Seville, the Brazilian Hispanic Willian José, but he told them no. Ricardo: “Tuca” Ferretti, before being dismissed from the Máquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul, asked his board to sign the player from the UNAM cougars Juan Ignacio Dinenno, but after the departure of the Brazilian strategist this possibility disappeared completely.
They tried to find Michael Santos, but the former Talleres de Córdoba striker already had advanced negotiations with Braves of Ciudad Juárez and in the end he decided on the border team. Guillermo Marínez, attacker of the Puebla, was another of the footballers who sounded for the Machine. He has the advantage of not occupying a position as a foreigner, but the negotiations with the sweet potato farmers seem to be at a standstill.
The days are running out and Cruz Azul is still unable to get that striker that their technical director barely requested and accepted the challenge of being their coach. As a consequence, that of ‘getting hold of the Under 23’, which some could take with irony, became a real possibility.
The most advanced candidates were Armando Maya and Bryan Gamboa. The latter being the one chosen to see his dream of reaching the First Division come true in times of turbulence and under the need to perform from minute zero, because at Cruz Azul things have been like that for a long time.
