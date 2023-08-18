The return of Jeriel de Santis to Cartagena is from this week much more complicated than before. This 21-year-old Venezuelan forward scored eleven goals in sixteen starts last season with the subsidiary and until just a few days ago his return to Pepe Aguilar’s team was still a possible dream.

Everything seems much more complicated in the current context. Jeriel has a contract with Boavista until June 2025. This top-flight Portuguese team did not plan to have Jeriel, registered with a subsidiary number. But this week the situation of the Venezuelan made a 180 degree turn, because the coach took him out in the 80th minute. With 1-2 against, Boavista came back from Benfica with Jeriel on the field. The Venezuelan, in fact, was a key piece in the comeback by giving a vital assist for the victory (3-2).

The initial intention of Boavista before this irruption was to transfer to Jeriel and enter some economic amount in exchange, something complicated for non-professional clubs of the First and Second RFEF. Neither the Cartagena B.

The Venezuelan is still in contact with Efesé, where he felt loved, valued and never hid his desire to return if all the conditions were met: not being necessary at Boavista, as might be expected; not get pierced, something difficult; and terminate his contract with the Portuguese team to be free to choose his future, which could be foreseeable.

Only then could Cartagena B be well positioned to bring him back. But his outstanding performance in the comeback against Benfica complicates the dream of seeing Jeriel again dressed in albinegro. The Venezuelan striker played a fundamental role in saving the subsidiary last season, with performances above the level of the category and eleven goals at key moments of the course.