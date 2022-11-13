The activist of the underground of Nikolaev announced the strike on November 1 in the barracks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine equipped at the school

The barracks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), equipped in one of the schools in Nikolaev, were hit by a Russian strike on November 1, along with personnel. About it RIA News told the activist of the Nikolaev underground.

According to him, “the military whine about arriving at the gymnasium building.” We are talking about the First Ukrainian Gymnasium named after Mykola Arkas. The activist also stated that in 2014 at this school “they sold compote with the name “Blood of Russian babies” in the dining room.”

Now schools in Nikolaev have been transferred to distance learning, there are no children and teachers in the buildings of educational institutions.

Earlier, an underground activist in Nikolaev spoke about raids organized by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the city in order to find people associated with Russia. According to him, the Ukrainian security forces arrange inspections at all checkpoints, check cars and apartments, photograph documents and correspondence on the phone.