Military correspondent Rudenko announced the strike by two Iskanders on the headquarters of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian missilemen attacked the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the city of Krasnoarmeisk, Donetsk region, which is under the control of Kyiv. The footage of the shelling was shown by war correspondent Andrei Rudenko.

Video taken from a reconnaissance drone shows how two powerful explosions alternately occur in the building. After that, the structures of the building collapse.

The military corps officer claims that the strike was carried out by Iskander missiles. At that moment, a meeting of the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was held at the headquarters. There is no information about the fate of the Ukrainian commanders.

The use of tactical missiles in the NVO zone

Modern operational-tactical missile systems (OTRK) “Iskander” are designed to destroy enemy air and missile defense systems. Also, for them, the most important strategic objects at ranges up to 500 kilometers are selected as targets.

So, on August 30, it became known that the Russian military destroyed wagons with ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of an Iskander. The representative of the Vostok group, Oleg Chekhov, specified that the target of the strike was located northeast of the village of Velikaya Novoselka, Donetsk region. The cargo was liquidated right at the unloading station.

In July, the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia,” Vladimir Rogov, said that a workshop for the repair of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the territory controlled by Kyiv in the Zaporozhye region. The object was also hit by an Iskander missile.

In May, military correspondents learned that the Russian military had used OTRK on targets near Kharkov. At that moment, a concentration of Ukrainian troops was seen there, ready to launch an offensive against Russian positions.

In addition, the American portal Military Watch Magazine recalled that the Iskanders were used to neutralize the positions of the Georgian Legion contract soldiers in the Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are also armed with OTRK, mainly these are Tochka complexes developed from the times of the USSR and post-Soviet missiles “Thunder” Ukrainian design bureau Yuzhnoye. On August 15, the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov announced the last use of Tochka by the Ukrainian military. Then the rocket hit the outskirts of the Bryanskiye Lipyagi farm, eight kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Significance of OPEN on the battlefield

The state corporation “Rostec” said that “Iskander” works with sniper accuracy. The missile carries a warhead that allows you to destroy a fortification or warship. At the same time, the exact tactical and technical characteristics of the complex are not disclosed.

Russia, despite the interest from third countries, refused to produce export versions of the Iskanders.

This is a serious offensive weapon. Sergei ChemezovCEO of Rostec State Corporation

The exception was the Armed Forces of Belarus. They were given the Iskander-M complex, which can use both conventional and nuclear missiles.

Earlier, British lieutenant colonel Stuart Crawford warned that the UK’s chances of repelling Russian cruise missiles are slim. “Although the UK has early warning radars capable of warning of a cruise or ballistic missile attack, it does not have interceptor missiles capable of doing anything in this case,” he said. According to the officer, the British side will not be able to repel the attacks because it is not protected by the necessary air defense systems. Britain’s skies will be vulnerable if Moscow gives the order to strike with a missile like the Iskander.

In July, it was reported that Russia increased the production of components, in particular control systems, for Iskanders. The High-Precision Complexes Holding explained that the Central Research Institute of Automation and Hydraulics increased the production of products for operational-tactical and tactical missile systems several times compared to the same period last year.