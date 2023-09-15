A pedestrian next to the General Motors Co. recruiting center in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Susana Gonzalez (Bloomberg)

For Sergio Aguilar this feels like a deja vu. In 2019, the businessman and his colleagues suffered the consequences of a 40-day strike between the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and the assembly plant General Motors (GM) in the United States. Mexico, and especially Aguilar’s home state of Coahuila, depends on supply chains that cross the northern border every day to produce auto parts and export them. That year, the strike there affected thousands of workers here, Aguilar recalls, and now it is very likely that it will happen again.

The UAW, an organization that represents 146,000 employees of GM, Ford Motors and Stellantis, has not reached an agreement to improve the contracts that expire this Friday and the strike has already begun. Among other demands, the UAW calls for a 46% wage increase over four years, as well as a better quality of life made possible by a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, better pensions with defined benefits and compensation for inflation. . The three companies have sister plants in Mexico that connect in supply chains, so a suspension of work in the north will impact thousands of workers in the south.

“We take the previous experience as learning and now we are ready,” says Aguilar, who is president of the Association of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Ramos Arizpe, an organization that represents assemblers and maquilas in the municipality of Coahuila, which concentrates a high level of industrial activity. . The companies produce headlights, gas tanks, interiors, door panels and air bags, among other car parts. During the 2019 strike, 48,000 workers went on strike. This time, there are 143,000. From that experience, and again during the pandemic, Mexican assemblers learned to have better inventories and take measures with personnel to lessen the shock.

Stellantis and GM plants operate in Ramos Arizpe, two of the three companies that have not been able to reach an agreement with their workers. The third, Ford Motors, has a sister factory in Mexico and will be, according to Aguilar, the first to be affected. “The assembly company that may suffer the most immediately is the Ford plant in Chihuahua, because they receive the engines that are manufactured in the United States to finish assembling the unit,” explains Aguilar on the phone, “if they do not have these engines they will having to stop the plant.”

In that case, companies begin to take measures such as “sending their employees on vacation” in Mexico, says Aguilar, or rotating crews so that they work less so that inventory that is not being used in the United States does not accumulate. .

Exports are one of the pillars of the Mexican economy and, according to the most recent data, auto parts sold abroad have been rising for three months. During the first half of the year, Mexico overtook China as the United States’ main trading partner and, in Coahuila alone, 65,000 jobs depend directly on the automotive export industry. Aguilar estimates that 10% of that total, that is, around 6,500 jobs, will be affected by this strike.

“The automotive industry in Mexico looks at the strike with great fear,” says Raúl Moreno, who five years ago moved from the Basque Country to lead an automotive company in Querétaro, Mexico, a state with a cluster of global companies that produce, not only parts of cars, but of aircraft. Moreno, who now runs his own consulting firm, refers to a study by the Anderson Economic Group firm that estimates the economic losses for the United States from a 10-day strike at $5 billion. “The impact can be brutal,” Moreno says, “so I don’t think they’re going to allow it to spread too much.”

For his part, Aguilar says that the average duration of this type of strike, with data going back to 1970, is 10 weeks. “In the worst scenario that it does last 10 weeks, Mexico would begin to feel the impact by week three,” says the businessman. Although Mexico’s commitment to supplying auto parts to its northern neighbor has been very successful, Aguilar warns: “due to these types of situations, it is very important not to put all our eggs in the same basket and start having another type of industry as well. engine of economy.”

