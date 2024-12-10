This Tuesday the strike begins in the Platform Management Service (SDP) provided by the Skyway company at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, called by the Federation of Services, Mobility and Consumption of the General Union of Workers (FeSMC-UGT) until Friday, December 14, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

In a statement, the union anticipates that the impact of this protest could cause the cancellation of between 1,500 and 2,000 flights of the more than 5,000 flights affected during the five days of the week.

The union organization has criticized that they work without a collective agreement, they have suffered cuts in labor rights and breaks, in addition to a reduction in salaries and a loss of purchasing power accumulated over 11 years.

They have also denounced the failure to comply with minimum services by Skyway in previous strike calls by “not complying with its obligations to convert the percentages of protected services into specific lists of flights for the affected days.”









Specifically, the SDP is provided from the airport control tower and its function is to regulate the movement between aircraft and between aircraft and obstacles and to regulate the entry of aircraft and coordinate with the tower their departure from the apron, as well as to ensure the movement fast and safe use of vehicles and the proper regulation of other activities.

For its part, Enaire wanted to clarify that this service is not provided by it or its air traffic controllers, so “it is unrelated to this call.”

Furthermore, the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has established recently minimum services of 82.57% with respect to the total scheduled workforce, which will be 18 workers for each of the days that the strike lasts.

For the department headed by Óscar Puente, the SDP is “fundamental” so that the air operations that are carried out daily at the Madrid-Barajas airport can occur in a “regular, fluid and safe” manner.

“In this sense, it is necessary to point out that without a minimum level of personnel that guarantees sufficient aircraft management capacity on the apron, the aerodrome air traffic control service could not be adequately provided,” he highlighted in his statement. resolution of minimum services.

According to the Transport publication, 74% of minimum services will be applied for services on domestic routes to or from non-peninsular territories, as well as all routes on which there is a public service obligation.

In the case of connections that link Spanish peninsular cities when the alternative means of public transport available implies a time of de travel equal to or greater than five hours, the minimum services are 54%.

Likewise, they will be 31% on routes that link Spanish peninsular cities when the alternative means of public transport available involves a travel time of less than five hours.

Finally, 100% will be set on flights dedicated to emergency workfor the transfer of foreign citizens and the police officials in charge of their custody, on specific flights carried out for the Ministry of the Interior.