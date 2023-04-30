RusVesna: Russian artillery hit the point of temporary deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kupyansk

In the Kupyansk direction, artillerymen of the Western grouping of Russian troops hit the point of temporary deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The blow was caught on video, it is published Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military accumulated forces for the offensive, equipping barracks in industrial areas.

Earlier, the Russian Spring Military Correspondents showed a video of the explosion of a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a battle with a private military company (PMC) Wagner near the village of Ivanovskoye near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).