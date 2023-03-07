The sixth week of the indefinite strike of Lawyers of the Administration of Justice paralyzed another 1,269 judicial proceedings in the Region; which, added to those paralyzed since January 24, when the strike began, yield a total of 10,657 trials, hearings and other proceedings suspended until last Friday in the courts and tribunals of the eleven judicial districts of the Community.

Specifically, from February 27 to March 3, 777 of the indicated hearings and trials could not be held and 470 statements and 22 proceedings stopped being carried out outside the headquarters, according to data collected by the Provincial Coordination of the Secretary of Government and that appear in the report of the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia (TSJMU) sent to the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ).

The report also includes the incidence of unemployment of these civil servants by jurisdictions during the last five weeks. Thus, in the civil and commercial jurisdiction, a total of 1,285 trials were suspended, 1,042 in criminal, 264 in the social order and 656 in administrative litigation. In addition, 757 visits and 964 proceedings in the civil registries stopped being carried out, according to sources from the TSJMU in a statement.

Four meetings without agreement



Since the strike began, the LAJ and the ministry have met four times. The first took place on Thursday, February 16; that time they spent more than 15 hours at the headquarters of Justice and ended without an agreement and with mutual reproaches. The second meeting was on February 23, and although that time they also sat down and left the table without an agreement, they managed to set an appointment on February 27 to continue the negotiations. That day they met, unsuccessfully, for the third time, setting a fourth meeting for the next day, a meeting also unsuccessful.

The context of the strike is the Ministry’s non-compliance with the agreements reached in April, according to the complaint. But Justice defends that the adaptation of the General State Budgets for 2021 already meant an “unparalleled rise” of 195 euros per month (2,430 euros per year, 5% more), which was closed with the general unions, not with the corporate ones .

According to the affected group, a third-category lawyer with seven days on duty included charges just over 1,800 euros per month; those of new incorporation, about 1,500 euros, although the average is close to 47,000 euros gross per year. However, this represents 65% of what a judge charges, about 74,000 euros, and the requirement now is that this percentage increase to 85%.