The union of three major American automakers launched an unprecedented simultaneous strike at three US plants to demand wage increases, threatening the economy and the push for President Joe Biden’s re-election.

In front of the Ford plant in Wayne, in the Detroit region of Michigan, Horns and applause greeted the arrival of the president of the powerful United Auto Workers (UAW) union.Shawn Fain, who shortly before had announced the three sites chosen to start the strike, one in each group involved: General Motors, Stellantis and Ford.

“Tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike at the same time in the ‘Big Three,'” Fain had said. a little before the deadline to reach an agreement for the collective agreement, in particular on the increase in salaries.

In addition to Wayne, the other two centers that are going on strike are assembly plants in Wentzville (Missouri), of GM, and in Toledo (Ohio), of Stellantis.

According to the union, around 12,700 employees will be unemployed this Friday. But the movement could spread, stressed Fain, who urged the approximately 146,000 union members working for these manufacturers to be willing to strike depending on the evolution of the negotiations.

A prolonged social conflict could have political consequences for Biden, whose management of the economy is criticizedparticularly due to persistent inflation.

What is happening with the increase?

Campaigning for re-election in 2024, Biden is moving on thorny terrain and must strike a balance between expressed support for unions and fear about the consequences for the American economy of this strike.The president plans to speak on the topic this Friday.

Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden

According to the consulting firm Anderson Economic Group (AEG), a ten-day strike could represent more than $5 billion in lost revenue to the US economy.

Negotiations between unions and builders to draft new collective agreements for four years They started two months ago.

Sector employees demand salary increases and more benefitswhile the manufacturers, that have registered profits in recent years, They tightened the screws after the 2008 financial crisis.

The last strike in the sector, which dates back to 2019, only affected GM. The strike lasted six weeks.The UAW demands a wage increase of around 40% in four years, while the three manufacturers have not exceeded 20% (Ford)according to the union.

“This company has been making money off of us for years,” said Paul Sievert, an employee who has worked at Ford’s Wayne plant for 29 years. “I think it’s time they gave us something in return.”

Detroit’s three historic giants also refused to grant additional vacation days or raise pensions.provided by specific funds from each company.

A ‘competitive’ offer

In a statement, Ford said it was “absolutely committed to reaching an agreement that rewards employees and protects Ford’s ability to invest in the future.”

The group called the offer it made to the union more than two days ago “historically generous with significant pay increases.” and other benefits. Questioned on Friday on CNN, GM CEO Mary Barra defended the manufacturers’ proposals, which include “not only a 20% increase in gross wages, but also profit sharing, world-class healthcare and several other features.

“I think we have a very competitive offer on the table,” he said.. The Stellantis company, meanwhile, said in a statement that it was “extremely disappointed by the leaders’ refusal.” of the UAW to responsibly engage to reach a fair agreement.

Trying to calm the waters, Biden spoke by phone Thursday night with Fain and builder leaders. In mid-August, he advocated for a “fair” and win-win deal, strengthening workers’ rights during the transition to electric vehicles.

