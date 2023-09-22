The United States union United Auto Workers (UAW) expanded the strike in the automobile sector this Friday by announcing that dozens of General Motors (GM) and Stellantis workplaces Strikes will begin at noon (local time).

Union President Shawn Fain said that while negotiations with Ford are moving forward, GM and Stellantis “still need a big push” and accused these two companies of rejecting all proposals presented by the union.

Fain pointed out that all GM and Stellantis distribution centers in the United States will join the strike that began a week ago with the stoppage at three assembly plants of the three large American automobile manufacturers.

In total, 38 GM and Stellantis parts distribution centers, spread across 20 states in the country and employing thousands of people, will begin indefinite strikes. The union leader justified expanding the strike to just GM and Stellantis by noting that although negotiations with Ford are not over, the UAW wants to recognize “that at least Ford is serious about reaching an agreement.”

Fain explained that GM and Stellantis have rejected all proposals presented by the union, and accepted by Ford, on issues of job security, distribution of benefits among employees and conversion of temporary workers to permanent ones.

“We will close the GM and Stellantis distribution centers until those two companies come to their senses and come to the table with a serious offer,” declared a combative Fain, who encouraged all those who support the union, “including the president of the United States.” United”, Joe Biden, to join the pickets blocking the striking centers. The strike at parts distribution centers, he said, will affect the two companies’ vehicle repair operations.

