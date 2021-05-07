Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The effectiveness of the offensive force of the national team continues to occupy the thinking of the technical staff led by the Dutch Marvik, days before the upcoming gathering, which is expected to be presented to May 15, instead of the previous timing, which was scheduled for May 17.

The technical staff is concerned about the negative impact of the long rest period on the players, especially after the rescheduling of the Fujairah and Al-Wahda match, as well as the President’s Cup final match between Al-Nasr and Al-Ahly Youth on May 16, while the league ends with “Round 26” on the 11th of this month, when the majority of the team members get The internationals received a negative rest of up to 4 days only, while Al-Wehda players joined the closed camp, in addition to Al-Nasr and Al-Ahly players, the two finalists of the cup after giving them at least two days of rest.

Given the grouping of the “Al-Abyad” list in 3 stages, the technical staff puts all the names nominated to enter the expected gathering, under close follow-up, with analyzing the technical performance of the players after each round. However, the lack of some names appearing at the desired level, the concern of the technical staff increased, about the readiness of some The elements that have been under technical follow-up during the past periods, as it is expected that Marvik will announce a list of not less than 30 players, and that will be reduced after the gathering to 24 players.

Our team is preparing to compete in the joint Asian qualifiers to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, which it will host in Dubai from 3 to 15 June, where the “white” rally will take place on May 15th, and continue in daily training, while he is experiencing a single international experience in front of his counterpart. Jordanian on the 24th of this month.

In its qualifying campaign, the team needs to settle the qualifying card for the third and final stage, to win the remaining four matches in the qualifying campaign, against Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, and Vietnam occupies Group G with 11 points, while our team is in the fourth rank with 6 points.

Marvik and his auxiliary apparatus are laying out the preparation scenario by dividing the prospective camp into the physical side, to ensure the readiness of the players, in addition to enhancing the technical aspects, style and way of playing. However, Ali Mabkhout, Tigali and Lima did not appear at the desired level in “Round 24”, after the league was suspended for a month, increased anxiety The national team, which hopes to restore the players in the 25th and 26th rounds, is fully prepared after a month of stopping some players, while most of the international members participated in the matches of their clubs in the AFC Champions League, with Sharjah, Al-Wahda and Shabab Al-Ahly.