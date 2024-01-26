The strike expands | Train and subway traffic stops, Pro also announced new strikes

The strike stops metro and tram traffic, among other things. Tram traffic in Tampere is also involved in the strike. The strike also affects the bus schedules of the bus company Onnibus.

Public and the Union of Welfare Industries (JHL) and the Railway Union (Rau) announced on Friday that the entire rail traffic in Finland will stop on Friday, February 2.

According to JHL, the strike will stop trains, subways, trams and local trains in the capital region for a day. The strike starts on the night between Thursday and Friday at 0:01 and ends at 23:59. The strike applies to work shifts that start between then and there.

During Rau's strike, locomotive drivers will not come to work on Friday, February 2, for the shifts starting at 0:00 a.m. to 6:59 p.m. at VR-Yhtymä oyj, North Rail oy and Fenniarail oy. In addition, Fintraffic Rail's traffic controllers and shift managers do not come to work for shifts starting from 6:00 a.m. to 6:59 p.m., and VR's office and service personnel do not come to work for shifts starting from 0:00 a.m. to 6:59 p.m.

Northern Finland's night trains are not involved in the strikes.

According to JHL's press release, the strike concerns, among other things, the Pääkaupunkiseudu Kaupunkliikenne company, which is responsible for the operation of metros and trams in the capital region.

According to JHL, Tampere's tram service will also stop during the strike.

The strike also affects bus traffic, as Helsingin bussiliken oy and Turku city traffic are involved.

The bus company Onnibus, on the other hand, announced on Thursday that the previously announced bus strike will affect the company's trips on Friday, February 2. The company has listed to their website shifts that are run and asks passengers to check their shifts from the list themselves one hour before the trip.

In addition On Thursday, February 1st, JHL's rail professionals section Kaakon Satamat will hold a one-day political strike at the Hamina and Kotka track yards and port sections. In practice, all railyard operations will be suspended, JHL says.

JHL also announced a strike in the energy sector organized by it and other unions. The strike applies to work shifts that begin between Thursday, February 1 at 0:01 and Friday, February 2 at 11:59 p.m.

There are numerous companies that are responsible for the construction and maintenance of electrical networks.

Work tasks, the failure of which would cause a danger to people's lives, health or property, are excluded from industrial action.

Also The union Pro announced on Friday that it will extend the strikes.

According to Pro's press release, Finavia, which operates airports, will join the work stoppage on the 1st-2nd. February. In addition, in the notice filed on Friday, Pro extended the work stoppages to some companies and establishments in the food and energy sectors, as well as the paper and technology industries.

Several unions have announced extensive strikes in the last days of January and the first days of February.