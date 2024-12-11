The Federation of Services, Mobility and Consumption of the General Union of Workers (FeSMC-UGT) has decided cancel the strike in the Platform Management Service (SDP) that Skyway provides at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, considering that the company is failing to comply with the resolution of minimum services dictated by the Ministry, which was 85%.

The strike had been called from this Tuesday to Friday, December 14, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and it was expected that the impact could cause the cancellation of between 1,500 and 2,000 flights of the more than 5,000 flights affected five days a week.

According to the statement issued this Tuesday afternoon by UGT, the same day the strike began, Skyway is not allowing the strike to take placeviolating his “fundamental right”, in the same way as he did in the two previous strikes, and for which he faces two complaints worth a combined 4 million euros.

On this occasion, as the union has denounced, in view of the strike called for this Tuesday, December 10 and until December 14, the resolution has undergone a “surprising” change, which they believe has been requested by the company, in which The Ministry tries to exempt it from the responsibilities granted to it in previous calls by changing the wording for the first time in 44 sector resolutions.

Due to the company’s alleged failure to comply with the resolution, during this call there will be no impact on flights and, therefore, once again the effect of the strike is nullified by the company. Not so, they assure, on the part of the workers, that they support it “in its entirety.”

Skyway does not provide flight information

In their statement they have indicated that the company refuses to provide information on which specific flights are protected, so no worker knows which flights they have the right to attend and which ones they do not, so as a precautionary principle, all workers are obliged, de facto, to attend all flights due to the risk of failing to comply with the resolution, leaving a protected flight without service due to not knowing what these are.

The union has described as “unheard of” that workers in an essential service are denied something so basic, “with the connivance of the ministry, to try to save the company from a lawsuit, therefore also being complicit in precariousness.” and degradation of said service”.

“The Skyway company, Serveo (its parent company) and the Ministry do not want us to be able to go on strikeobviously, but it is a fundamental right, and as such we have the right, like any other group, to exclusively attend to the declared minimum services,” he denounced.

Consequently, UGT has warned that legal action will be takenas has been done on previous occasions, considering that the company is violating the right to strike by withholding critical information for its exercise when the resolution urges them to “adopt the necessary measures” to attend to “at a minimum, the protected air services.