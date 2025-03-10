03/10/2025



Updated at 11:30 a.m.





Up to 16 Spanish airports have had to cancel flights for the land staff strike that affects several German airfields. As reported by the German agency DPA, with data from the German airport authority, throughout the day the break will leave on land 510,000 3,400 flight passengers Scheduled in Munich, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Colonia/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Hannover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin-Brandeburg and Leipzig-Halle.

As progress has already been made, in Spain there are sixteen affected aerodromes and so far there have been 105 cancellations, as ABC has been confirmed with the AENA Airport Manager. In total, for the day there are 382 operations likely to be altered, the majority in Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona-El Prat, Fuerteventura, Madrid-Barajas and the South Tenerife airfield.

This is the last of a series of strikes that affect the German public sector in recent weeks within the framework of the negotiation of a new collective agreement. The protest goes beyond the air navigation sector, as it affects 2.5 million education workers and airports, among others.

As reported by the agency Europa PressUnions require a salary increase of 8% with a minimum of 350 euros per month and supplements in sectors such as health.









“We are forced to carry out this warning strike because businessmen have not yet presented an offer in the ongoing salary negotiations for public sector employees and have not shown any will to meet our justified demands,” said the Verdi union, the most important in the services sector.

The way in which the union has carried out this strike has raised controversy with the Association of German Airports (ADV), which has affected the conveners the fact that passengers who have remained on land “barely” have alternative options. For his part, Verdi has justified himself arguing that he warned with time to “provide security for passengers.”