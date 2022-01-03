The strictest lockdown is currently taking place in the Chinese metropolis of Xi’an. Residents are not even allowed to leave their homes to buy food. On January 1, several hundred people were taken to quarantine camps by buses in the middle of the night. The authorities hope in this way to prevent a major outbreak in the run-up to the Chinese New Year (February 1) and the Winter Games in Beijing (February 4 to 20).

#strictest #lockdown #moment #million #Chinese #allowed #leave #homes #buy #food