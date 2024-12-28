After a good stock year on both sides of the Atlantic, European and US markets will begin 2025 with very different profitability expectations. Compared to the potential of 8% of the Old Continent indices, the 5% – at most – that the US offers pales.

Now, the forcefulness of these figures does not deter analysts from taking more positions in the latter country. The paradox is explained by considering thatThe profit expectations of American companies are unattainable by their European counterparts –on a global scale only the Saudi oil giant Aramco offers a comparable level. This is a gap that is impossible to close as long as Europe remains irrelevant in the key sectors of the economy of the future.