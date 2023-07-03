Lizzette Pérez avoids as much as she can check the price of the dollar. In the last year and a half, the Mexican peso has appreciated 19% against the US currency, an episode of atypical strength for Mexico. Lizzette provides public relations services to foreign companies, so her salary, denominated in dollars, has suffered a loss. She says that once a week, through her bank’s app, she succumbs to anxiety and allows herself to check the peso-dollar.

“During the last ten years I was quite good, income went up and up,” says the 47-year-old professional, referring to the period of sustained depreciation that the peso had until 2021. “As it strengthens now comes a very strong blow. It’s not that I want Mexico to do badly, but I don’t see the benefit, ”she says on the phone, from her house in the municipality of Naucalpan, northwest of Mexico City.

It is the Mexicans with the greatest purchasing power, those who can travel or buy property abroad, who are benefiting from this appreciation, while many are losing. The foundations of the Mexican economy, the second largest in Latin America, have four main sources of income: tourism, exports, remittances and oil. All these sectors are paid in dollars, so when the currency is very strong, they are equivalent to fewer pesos. Only in May, according to the most recent figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, the value of merchandise exports reached 52.860 million dollars. The case of remittances is crucial, since low-income families are the ones that depend on these remittances in dollars to pay for a life in Mexico.

In the border city of Tijuana, Baja California, real estate agent Fermín Kim King has received questions from apartment and house owners, who sign dollar-denominated rental contracts, about the possibility of exchanging them into pesos. “The dollar reached 22 pesos and now it is at 17, it is a significant change,” says the broker, also former president of the Tijuana Association of Real Estate Professionals. “Now everyone would like to have made their contracts in pesos because, if before the tenants could pay 400 dollars, now they can pay 480 and the investors and property owners know it.”

The peso is the best-performing currency in the world so far this year, according to Bank of America analyst Christian González. In a report published on June 20, González identifies five reasons behind the boost to the peso: a wide interest rate differential compared to the United States, a strong flow of remittances, a strict fiscal policy, greater political stability than some peer countries in emerging markets and the interest of foreign companies to locate in the country to be closer to the North American market.

González acknowledges that the sustained strength has surprised analysts. “Despite both global and domestic shocks, the peso has managed to outperform all other major currencies,” González writes. “The rally has been so persistent that it has puzzled some market participants, who are wondering what the main driving forces are and whether these forces will continue to support the currency until they push it into even stronger territory,” Bank of America says.

The investment bank maintains that the currency is overvalued by 20% and that most of its performance is due to the attractive interest rate offered by peso-denominated financial instruments. The performance is the result of a crusade against inflation that the Bank of Mexico has undertaken. In the last two years, the interest rate has risen to 11.25%, the highest ever recorded and since the current monetary policy regime has been in force.

Inflation is like a second blow, says Pérez. “I go shopping and I don’t see the benefit. It reaches me less and filling the tank of my compact car with gasoline costs more”, he says, “if it were a matter of the peso strengthening and there is no inflation, or inflation remains the same or falls, perhaps it would not affect so much. Anyone who has some money goes and catches up, but it’s not like that.”

The weakness of the dollar has been one of the many factors that have contributed to the performance of the peso. The markets, fearful of a recession in the United States, have had bouts of risk aversion. Even when this has led to a drop in weight, it has always come back. “This has left investors puzzled about the main driving forces behind the ‘super peso,’” Bank of America’s González wrote. “We have not explored the possibility that the Mexican peso is simply being pushed higher by favorable global factors. For example, the fact that global growth remains resilient thanks to a still strong US economy could not only support domestic growth in Mexico, but also boost the currency.

The fate of the currency is partly in the hands of the central bank, which will have to decide whether to keep the rate high or risk capital outflows by lowering the rate once inflation has stabilized. In conclusion, the report recommends “staying neutral” on the peso, that is, neither buying more pesos nor selling them. “While it could hold strong in the near term…we think all risks are on the downside.” Perhaps it is important to remember that no analyst could predict the levels to which the peso has reached.

