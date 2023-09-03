EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

On a hill located more than 4,600 meters above sea level in San Pedro de Pilas, in the department of Lima, a group of slender vicuñas peeks out and watches. “Get down, everyone get down!” shouts a community member, while the intense sun of the puna begins to dry skin in the middle of this dazzling Andean landscape.

He chaccu either chaku, “to capture” in Quechua, has begun and, at this crucial moment, it is recommended that if the animals appear outside the human chain that is enclosing them, they should lie on the ground and remain still. In this way, they will pass over it, jumping nimbly, and they will enter the fence from where they will hardly be able to get out. If, on the other hand, these characteristic mammals of the Andean highlands want to flee from the fence, you have to get up and scare them in by waving some colored bandages.

But this time it is not so. The male that leads these vicuñas (generally the groups are made up of one male, three females and two juveniles) has shrewdly turned in the opposite direction, along with his herd, to get lost in the middle of a cloud of dust. The community members lament, but for a short time. “We have to remain vigilant,” says one of them. In this ancestral practice, which according to veterinarian Enrique Michaud of the National Forestry and Wildlife Service (Serfor) comes from about 8,000 years ago, we must not let our guard down.

Residents of San Pedro de Pilas prepare the banderillas to carry out the fence and shearing of vicuñas. Sebastian Castaneda Herd of vicuñas in the corral to be sheared. Sebastian Castaneda Villagers let the young vicunas go free. They are not sheared until their fur grows. Sebastian Castaneda The fence set up by residents of San Pedro de Pilas. Sebastian Castaneda

The pre-Hispanic technique is quite effective. As it is literally impossible to reach the vicuñas by chasing them —these animals can reach a speed of up to 45 kilometers per hour—, what is done is to locate the herds in the heights (the animal lives from 3,500 to 4,800 meters) and organize a day determined, so that hundreds of people come out to form a human chain that surrounds the herds until they enter a corral.

Men, women, old people and children come out. The operation in San Pedro de Pilas begins the night before. Former mayor Melquiades Quispe calls the residents with a loudspeaker so that at four in the morning they gather in the central square of the town and get on the trucks that will take them up. In the cold early morning, in fact, the locals, well dressed in wool coats or jackets, climb into the vehicles, which will then ascend a steep dirt road, for two hours that pass between dim light, clouds and hills.

The pampa where the chaccumedium rocky and with some unevenness, is at the foot of a rock called Maururo, which is considered a apu (sacred place in the Andean world), and over which two Andean condors fly imposingly. Nearby is where, when the day is already clear, the vicuñas begin to appear —like fantastic animals that broke the landscape.

Residents lie down on the ground so as not to scare off a vicuña so that it enters the banderilla fence. Sebastian Castaneda

According to Quispe account, the first chaccu de Pilas was carried out in 2013. It happened after, for several years, he and other people managed before the National Council of South American Camelids (CONACS), a State agency in charge of protecting these animals, a technical file for the management sustainable use of this wild animal, since the technique had fallen into disuse. Years ago, he recalls, “I came to see dozens of vicuña corpses scattered around the pampas here as I walked.” In the Republic, and until recent times, hunting was violent and excessive, not like in pre-Hispanic times, in which the exploitation of the vicuña was controlled.

A providential animal

The recovery of chaccus In Peru in recent years it is a way to neutralize the poaching of the vicuña, whose precious fiber can cost up to 300 dollars per kilo. In the pre-Hispanic world, the animal was captured and sheared to make suits for the highest authorities, such as the Inca. But during the Colony and the Republic, a merciless hunt broke out that dramatically impacted the species. It is estimated that around 1965 there were barely 3,500 vicuñas left in the country, when before there were hundreds of thousands. Currently, according to the ‘Vicuna Agreement’ of 2016 there were 200,000 vicuñas in Peru; today there may be many more, as stated by the engineer Gustavo Escobar, another specialist on the subject, who recalls that this is the country where there are the most vicuñas.

In 1969 the Pampa Galeras National Reservelocated in the department of Ayacucho (Central Sierra) to mitigate the crisis, and it is there where, after several tests of chaccu between the 1970s and 1980s, the first more organized one was carried out in 1992. Since then, the ancestral practice, an example of “wildlife management and conservation” according to Michaud, has been expanding. Currently, there are some 260 rituals throughout the country.

“It is an improved trap,” adds the specialist. When the vicuñas are herded into a corral, after enclosing them with a human chain, the older ones are sheared and then released. The youngest are released earlier, without shearing, so that they continue to develop and can live up to 20 years. They are not killed and with that the population is maintained and grows.

A vicuña being sheared in San Pedro de Pilas (Peru). Sebastian Castaneda Cleaning and weighing of vicuña hair after shearing Sebastian Castaneda Residents of San Pedro de Pilas clean the fur of the sheared vicuñas. Sebastian Castaneda

He chaccu de Pilas has a peculiarity: unlike others, where the activity already has a tourist connotation, this one is more popular, arising from the efforts of the people and in a town located about four hours by car from Lima. He also had the help of the city council. of batteriesa municipality in Seville, in Spain, which in 2006 donated 23,000 euros to this Andean community to refine the project to recover this practice.

The vicuña, in addition, has a somewhat unknown history. As Michaud points out, the first camelids to appear in the Andes, perhaps millions of years ago, were the vicuña and the guanaco. The domestication promoted by pre-Hispanic man, about 8,000 years ago, caused the first to give rise to the alpaca, today also a highly appreciated fiber; while the second gave rise to the llama, perhaps the most emblematic animal of the Andean zone.

In addition, the vicuña’s hooves are soft, do not crush the earth and, therefore, do not damage the puna ecosystem; They also do not pull up the Andean grass when eating, as cows or sheep do. They rather chew and cut it. These qualities mean that water resources remain underground, because it is the vegetation cover that recharges the aquifers and prevents erosion. Thus, the chaccusupon being recovered, have become an important way of managing wildlife.

fiber and life

“I’m here to support my community,” says Isaías Huacho, a stocky 72-year-old man, after he cleverly dropped to the ground and allowed a vicuña to get into the fence. He supports the cold and the altitude without problems and affirms that the chaccu it is beneficial to his people. As Quispe recounts, last year the money raised by the fiber was used to partly finance cultural activities at the Pilas school. It can also be used to help people without resources.

Two residents of San Pedro de Pilas carry a couple of young vicuñas. Sebastian Castaneda

This year, the ritual shows positive figures. It was possible to capture 262 vicuñas, of which 162 were sheared and will produce about 30 kilos of a very valuable fiber. Others, 140, between large and small, were released because they were not in shearing conditions. About 100 could not be caught. In the background, in the middle of the blinding Andean light, some of them can be seen running, moving gracefully in the middle of the pampas. Isabel Medina, a singer from Pile, releases a sweet song in the middle of shearing: Vicuñita del Maururo, how beautiful you are…