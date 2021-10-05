For the first time in his entire life, a stray puppy now called Speckles is receiving veterinary care and love. The badly neglected and ill dog was recovered in Texas and is now recovering under the protective wing of the Lone Star Dog Ranch & Dog Ranch Rescue, outside of Dallas.

“We were contacted by Dr. Murray from the ER, asking if we could help this puppy. A friend of hers, named Kacy Hendricks, who does a lot of self-help, was informed of the presence of a badly made dog hiding under a camper, so she took action to retrieve it ».

It wasn’t easy to reach him and what he found down there was heartbreaking. In addition to the terrible smell, there were puppy bones under the vehicle parked in an equipped area. The now decomposed corpses could be of his brothers or other young dogs in the area, where the rate of straying is high. But despite everything he continued to take refuge there, in the only place he considered home.

As soon as the vet saw him, he revealed that Speckles has a nasty hookworm infection, as well as being very anemic and covered in mange. She had a high fever, needed a transfusion and now that she has started treatment, she is regaining her strength and becoming more and more lively.

But the road to recovery has only just begun. As soon as Speckles is well enough, he can continue his recovery in a foster home. It will take some time before his coat starts to grow and above all, as well as to understand that he is no longer in constant danger and that there is someone who loves him and will help him every day. And we can’t wait to see his highly anticipated transformation.

