It is still curious that a country like Iceland has been leading the ranking equality policy of the World Economic Forum or that the magazine Newsweek He has proclaimed it the “best country in the world to be a woman”, while his stupendous fiction series describe characters tortured by their pasts or by their present, perverse, dissatisfied and even cruel. It is the case of the excellent The Valhalla Murders that can be seen on Netflix, eight chapters in which the police investigation to catch a serial killer is narrated. It is the platform’s first co-production with Iceland and the result could not be more satisfactory: it premiered at the end of last year and managed to gather 40% of the Icelandic audience. For its part, the BBC included it in December 2019 among its ten best series. The call nordic noir it maintains its vigor.

A body turns up in a Reykjavik marina. The murdered is a camel with medium hair. Inspector Kata Eligsson will take care of the case and when a second body appears, it is decided that Arnar, an inspector who works in Oslo, returns to his hometown to help the inspector. The series of murders increases and the media make the case an informative priority, although without reaching the delirium of the Spanish news about the coronavirus.

The inspectors discover that there is a nexus: they all had worked in an orphanage, Valhalla, which some of its former residents describe as an institution that bordered on feudalism, including the right to pernada, something that Dickens or the Spanish cartoonist Carlos Giménez already knew and his Paracollos.