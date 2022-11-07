Unique ecosystems on the shores of a nutritious Mediterranean, up to whose shores reach fertile orchards and fields of citrus and rice fields, with pantries of incredible variety, and with a cultural and historical baggage decanted after the passage of great civilizations. That is the Spanish Levante. Unrivaled ingredients for the manifestation of kitchens full of flavor and high quality products, of which a small sample passed this Monday at the closing day of the Gastronomic Region of Murcia.

Luis Valls (El Poblet, 2*), an outstanding student of Quique Dacosta, bets on one of those wonderful ecosystems that dot the Mediterranean shores: ‘Cooking the Albufera’, his presentation was called. And that was it. «Our farmers, our fishermen, our artists and artisans, in short, our land, is what inspires us in El Poblet. And that environment is the lagoon”, clarified the chef.

It started with a plate with crabs. A very variable world in La Albufera: national red crab (the meat), American (an American sauce), blue crab (the broth), beach crabs (the foam, along with some sea urchin)… with pickled vegetables. A whole set of contrasting textures summarizing the river and sea worlds of the Albufera. Rice. Coming from Valencia could not miss. We use the technique of cooking rice twice, “a system that gives us the security that the customer will always eat it at its point.” Some backgrounds with blue duck carcasses and very toasted vegetables ensure the intensity in the preparation.

“Rice is one of the most complex products in gastronomy. It is important to take into account the type of broth that we use: the more protein, and therefore collagen, that broth has, the more it will cost to hydrate the grains”, explained Valls.

‘Cañas y barro’, the novel by Vicente Blasco Ibáñez, inspired the last of the dishes he presented, with eel as the protagonist, which, in this case, is cured and then smoked with orange wood “to continue with those Mediterranean aromas of the territory and finally, we cook them on clay dishes. «For me this dish is the hallmark of the house, the one that identifies us. A plate, in addition in which we project the room service towards the client». Sea and orchard.