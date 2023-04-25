In a tribute to the Nicaraguan poet Ernesto Cardenal (1925-2020), 19 authors from Spain and Latin America added their voices to read in front of their cameras three psalms (4, 5 and 9) from the book with the same title of the priest and writer.

Convened by Central America Cuenta on the occasion of the recent celebration of World Book Day, the festival of letters invited “authors, poets and musicians and prominent personalities from Latin America to celebrate” literature in Spanish and pay homage to the Nicaraguan poet and his legacy, explained the writer Sergio Ramírez, president of the Central American contest and the first to declaim a fragment of the poet’s psalms.

In addition to Ramírez, the video features Rebeca Lane (Guatemala), Jorge Volpi (Mexico), Brenda Navarro (Mexico), El Niño de Elche (Spain), Claudia Piñeiro (Argentina), Frank Báez (Dominican Republic), Shirley Campbell- Barr (Costa Rica), Juan Gabriel Vásquez (Colombia), Marta Sánz (Spain), Abner Benaim (Panama), Piedad Bonnett (Colombia), Jorge Galán (El Salvador), Elizabeth Duval (Spain), Edmundo Paz Soldán (Bolivia) , Mayra Oyuela (Honduras), Carlos Cortés (Costa Rica), Lina Meruane (Chile) and Luis García Montero (Spain).

Centroamérica Cuenta will celebrate its tenth anniversary in May in the Dominican Republic with the participation of more than 70 authors from 20 countries.

