There is still a week left FC Bayern Munich Time to finally put together the squad for the season that has already started. Not too much – but sports director Hasan Salihamidzic is still very relaxed.
It is clear that the German quadruple winner still has to add personnel and can be seen from a quick look at the list of departures. With Thiago Alcántara one of the key players of recent years left the club for Liverpool, the Spaniard Javi Martínez is about to make a move. Loan players Philippe Coutinho (FC Barcelona), Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) and Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) are also returning to their home clubs.
The Bundesliga started its new season last week – and the five departures mentioned have so far only been compared to three newcomers. Leroy Sané’s transfer from Manchester City was bagged months ago, the arrival of goalkeeper Alexander Nübel (FC Schalke) had also been certain for a long time. This duo is joined by the 18-year-old defensive talent Nianzou Kouassi from Paris St.Germain, as well as loaner Adrian Fein (most recently at HSV) and Joshua Zirkzee, who was finally pulled up from the second team. For a team that wants to dance to the final chord at all weddings in the coming season, that’s still very thin. In addition, the sword of Damocles hovers over the heads of the Munich residents after the departure of high achiever David Alaba.
Of course, the current situation is also due to the appointment calendar caused by the corona pandemic, which was swirled around from March. Just at the time when the deals are usually bagged, FC Bayern had to prepare for the Final 8 tournament of the Champions League in Lisbon. It is therefore no coincidence that teams like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona or Paris St.Germain, who lost out to FC Bayern in the premier class final, have not even come close to finalizing their plans.
But with FC Barcelona, the first keyword regarding failed transfers with the German record champions is already mentioned. Because Munich had chosen the Dutch Sergiño Dest from Ajax Amsterdam for their right defensive flank. But the 19-year-old Dutchman decided in the end to accept the offer from FC Barcelona, who was coached by his compatriot Ronald Koeman. On the right side of defense, Munich’s Benjamin Pavard basically only has a trained full-back and an emergency solution in the form of his compatriot Lucas Hernandez.
Thus, the German record champions are missing two sixes and a right defender. At least: because Munich should start thinking about a back-up for striker Robert Lewandowski (32). And the central defense, regardless of Alaba’s decision, will need a facelift in the coming years. After all, Munich’s maybe the most challenging season of all time is waiting for them, with games almost every 3 days until May 2020. Not to forget the six international matches to be completed by the end of the year, to which a good handful of Munich players should be invited.
So it’s no wonder that one or the other player is expressing their concern about the sluggish transfer activities. After the 2-1 win in the UEFA Supercup against Sevilla FC, Thomas Müller said: “Of course I hope that we will get reinforcements. But there are others responsible, and I think they will take care of them. ” (Source: Munich evening newspaper). Keeper Manuel Neuer is also very concerned about the “relatively narrow squad” in view of the upcoming “hammer season”.
Concerns that your sports director apparently does not share. Because he already knows what will happen in the next eight days? Its opposite the Sky-Reporters in the context of today’s Bundesliga game at TSG Hoffenheim pronounced sentence “Let’s be surprised what happens in the end”, in connection with a big grin, suggests that new faces will be presented on Säbener Straße in the next few days. “We leave many options open to us and are in constant contact with the coaching team and see what is possible,” added the Bosnian.
