The city of Madrid prepares to receive This Tuesday the emblematic Nationale-Nederland race in San Silvestre Vallecana, which will run through the districts of Chamartín, Salamanca, Centro, Retiro and Puente de Vallecas, and in which approximately 42,000 runners are expected to participate. Due to the traditional race, the Madrid City Council has designed a mobility plan and the deployment of a special security device, where traffic cuts are contemplated.

The race will begin at 5:00 p.m. this Tuesday, December 31, although dFrom 4:00 p.m. traffic closures are planned on 20 roads that are part of the San Silvestre Vallecana route: Avenida de Concha Espina, Calle de Serrano, Plaza de la República Argentina, Plaza de la Independencia, Calle de Alcalá, Plaza de Cibeles, Paseo del Prado, Plaza de Cánovas del Castillo, Plaza of the Emperor Charles V, Ciudad de Barcelona avenue, Albufera avenue, Monte Igueldo avenue, Martínez de la Riva street, Javier de Miguel street, Carlos Martín street Álvarez, Sierra de Cadí street, Puerto del Monasterio street, Payaso Fofó street, Arroyo del Olivar street and Candilejas street.

Likewise, due to the preparations and assembly and disassembly work of the start and finish line, there have been other traffic closures on Concha Espina Avenue from the Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones to Serrano Street from 3:00 p.m. on December 30 to 11:59 p.m. on December 31. Also Serrano street between Padilla and Marqués de Villamejor, Paseo del Prado (lanes going up to Plaza de Cibeles) and Avenida de Ciudad de Barcelona between Mitjans and Cerro Negro (lanes going down towards Puente de Vallecas) from 4:15 p.m. December 31.

Also occurred in the Rafael Salgado street between Paseo de la Castellana and Padre Damián on December 31 from 2:00 p.m. to midnight; Padre Damián street between Rafael Salgado and Concha Espina on December 31 from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; the side of Paseo de la Castellana heading north between the Joaquín Costa overpass and Hermanos Pinzón street on December 31 from 8 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

There will also be cuts in the Havana promenade between the Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones and Infanta María Teresa Street in both directions on December 31 from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. And on that street between the corner of Paseo de la Castellana, northbound, and Hermanos Pinzón street, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on December 31.

The same situation is repeated in the Concha Espina Avenue between Plaza de Lima and Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones starting at 11:30 a.m. on December 31; in the Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones (confluence between Padre Damián and Concha Espina, and Paseo de la Habana and Concha Espina) starting at 2:30 p.m. on December 31; on the streets of Santo Domingo de Silos, San Juan de Lasalle and Marceliano Santamaría – between Gutiérrez Solana and Concha Espina Avenue – from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the 31st; and Barcelona City Avenue (under the Vallecas Bridge) towards Albufera Avenue from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Likewise, they will be seen All traffic lanes under the Vallecas Bridge affected in both directions on December 31 from 2:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Candilejas Street in the section between Morena Clara and Plaza de la Assembly, downhill lanes towards that plaza from 8:00 a.m. on December 30 to 11:00 p.m. on December 31; and on the same street from the Assembly Square to Payaso Fofó from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the 31st.





Lastly, in Fofó Clown Street from Candilejas to Arroyo del Olivar street from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the 31st. The right lane between Arroyo del Olivar street and Javier de Miguel will be busy from the 30th at 8:00 a.m. and January 1 at 11:59 p.m. hours.

During the preparations and development of the races, traffic closures will affect the drivers.Resident parking accesses Rafael Salgado, San Juan de la Salle resident parking, Santo Domingo de Silos resident parking, Puerto Monasterio resident parking, Plaza de Colón public parking and Daoíz y Velarde mixed parking. For this reason, the City Council recommends the use of public transport and if it is necessary to use a private vehicle, it is advisable to use the M-30 and M-40.

Public transportation alternatives

On the 31st, between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., a total of 56 bus lines of the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) will have to modify their itinerary on the occasion of the test. The affected lines, in various time slots, are 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 24, 26, 27, 28, 32, 34, 37, 43, 45, 51, 52, 53, 54, 56, 57, 58, 59, 61, 74, 85, 86, 102, 103, 111, 113, 120, 136, 141, 144, 146, 148, 150, 152, 156, 310, 001, C03, C1, C2, E1 and Airport Express.

The end of day service On December 31, it will take place between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., depending on the line and departure point, except special lines and routes to cemeteries. On January 1, the EMT daytime network will begin providing service between 7:15 and 8:45 a.m., depending on the line and the header.





You can consult all the detailed information by dates and lines on the EMT website, within the incidents section. Regarding intercity buses, lines 351-352 and 353 will be affected. bike stations closed for the race They will be those located on Ortega y Gasset Street, 4; Serrano street, 9, 32, 46 and 210; Plaza de la República Argentina 6-9 and Paseo de la Habana, 42.