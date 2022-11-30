The Technical Affairs Department of the Municipality of Khorfakkan reported its readiness for the UAE National Day by decorating the streets and squares of the city with light decorations that reflect the legacy of the union, the march of the founding fathers, and what this memory represents of goodness, love and giving, which was inspired by the local environment.

The municipality confirmed that the number of ornamental figures reached 124 in roundabouts and squares, and 145 are distributed in the streets, in addition to distributing 750 flags of the UAE in the streets of the city, noting that the stage of installing decorations began in the streets and squares of Khorfakkan since the beginning of the city’s celebrations of this great national wedding, which It was started by the municipality of Khorfakkan in its main building, as the celebration included several performances full of songs of joy and pleasure.