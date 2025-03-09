The street with more restaurants per meter in Spain is in Galicia

In The heart of Santiago de Compostela There is a Authentic gastronomic sanctuary. Between cobbled streets and centenary buildings, the Rúa Do Franco has consolidated as a Culinary reference in Spain.

They sell more than 17,500 tapas on the VI Route of Cruces y Tapas

His Bars and restaurant density is unmatched In the country, attracting both premises and pilgrims who culminate their way from Santiago in search of a Authentic gastronomic experience.

Galicia has always been synonymous with good tableand Santiago de Compostela, in addition to being the epicenter of Jacobean spirituality, also boasts an unparalleled culinary offer. The Rúa do Franco is the epicenter of good fooda narrow street of just 150 meters that houses nearly a multitude of restoration premises. This data makes it the street with the highest concentration of restaurants per square meter throughout Spain, a difficult record to match.

A gastronomic reference in Spain

Although there are others Spanish streets with a strong culinary identitylike the Larios Street in Malagathe Laurel Street in Logroño either The tube in Zaragozathe Rúa Do Franco stands out for its variety and the quality of its products. It is not only a destination for gastronomic tourism, but a mandatory stop for anyone who wants to know the essence of Galicia through its kitchen.

The charm of this route lies in its mixture of the traditional and the modern. From tasks with decades of history to restaurants with innovative proposals, each establishment has its own personality, but all share the same common denominator: respect for the product and passion for good food.

Seafood, meat and desserts: the Galician soul on each dish

The Galician gastronomy is famous For their seafood, and in the Rúa do Franco these are the protagonists. Octopus, perclabes, clams, mussels and knives arrive directly from the sea to the table, guaranteeing a freshness that few places can offer.

But the Culinary offer of this street It is not limited to the Atlantic product. Here you can also taste top quality meats, such as the famous Galician cow chuleton, as well as typical dishes such as Galician empanada, Padrón peppers or Galician calluses. And for sweet lovers, nothing better than finishing food with a Santiago cake accompanied by a good coffee liquor.

An emblem of Spanish gastronomic culture

Beyond its local fame, the Rúa Do Franco represents the spirit of Spanish gastronomy. Its combination of quality, variety and tradition make it an obligatory destination for any lover of the good table. Whether to taste the best shellfish, to share some rations between friends or to discover the most authentic recipes in Galicia, this street offers an unparalleled culinary experience in Spain.

Ten Madrid and forceful tapas bars: giant sandwiches, the classic, a vegan and regionalists



If you are planning a visit to Santiago de Compostelabe sure to book a meal (or several) in the Rúa Do Franco. Not only will you try some of the best Galician gastronomy dishesbut you will also witness a true festival of flavors, aromas and traditions that make this street a unique place in the world.