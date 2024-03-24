For many people, the 90's are synonymous with childhood, as it was a time of transition in which we saw many entertainment franchises appear, one of them was none other than the series Street Sharks, cartoon in which we see anthropomorphic sharks in their fight to save the world. Since that cartoon was published there have been a couple more products about the franchise, and it seems that the rights owners want to celebrate the 30th anniversary.

The celebration consists of a series of figures that have already been put on sale in various places, the models are Ripster, Jab and Slash, with modern features including real-touch skin, updated articulation, chewing jaws and shark cage accessories that can be combined into larger sets. They are priced at $24.99 each, that may be part of having re-releases of other series like the Ninja Turtles and much more.

Here you can see them:

Here is a description of the series:

The Street Sharks are a group of fictional characters that appeared in an animated television series and a line of toys produced by Mattel in the mid-1990s. The television series “Street Sharks” was created by DIC Entertainment and aired from 1994 to 1997. The plot follows four human brothers who, after being genetically altered by a mad scientist, are transformed into half-human and half-anthropomorphic sharks. These brothers become the Street Sharks and fight crime on the streets of their hometown, Fission City, facing off against mutant and monstrous villains.

For now there is no news of any remake of the franchise, so you can enjoy them while buying the figures.

Via: comic book

Editor's note: It was a series that won its fans in the 90's. However, it did not have the duration that many would have wanted, and to this day there have been no plans to make them return to streaming platforms.