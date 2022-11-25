The clamor of thousands of protesters had a clear and unanimous message this Friday in Murcia: ‘Live, free and united for equality’. A river of people walked along the Gran Vía in Murcia on 25-N, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. And they, the women, among whom there were many very young girls, men and children, left Fuensanta Square at 7:15 p.m. to shout loud and clear, ‘together against sexist violence’, the motto on the banner of the Feminist Assembly, who led the way.

The group was followed by the members of the National Coordinator of the Public Pension System. «Poverty has the face of a woman through the gender gap, the lack of Social Security contributions causes women to be receiving 400, 500 or 600 euros. That is called economic violence,” said Purificación Escudero, his spokesman.

One of the slogans that was repeated the most was ‘they are not killed, they are murdered’. The motto is a desperate cry in the face of the incessant and unbearable count of women murdered by gender violence in Spain, with 37 dead in 2022 and 1,167 since 2003, when data began to be collected.

In the memory of all the protesters was Claudia Abigail, the under-17-year-old, murdered in Totana in February at the hands of Johan S, 19, with whom she had had a relationship. During the march, the Colombine Platform of Women Feminist Journalists defended “dignified and feminist journalism.” The transfeminist collective was also noted, shouting ‘If they touch one, they touch us all’, hoisting the LGTBI flags and intersectional feminism, «one that goes beyond gender, ethnicity, race, geographical location, and age,” explained one of its members.

Similarly, numerous ‘Me with Irene’ posters could be seen, in support of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, days after the attacks received by Vox deputies in the Congress of Deputies. The demonstration was closed by the Feminist Workers Association, with even more forceful proclamations: ‘Let’s play hangman with the patriarchy’, ‘calm down sister, here is your herd’.

The protest, which was attended by some 2,000 people, according to the Local Police, and 3,000, according to the organizers’ calculations, ended in the Martínez Tornel square around 8:30 p.m. with the reading of a manifesto from the Feminist Assembly and with the Manterola bridge and the Segura river speck in the background illuminated with purple lights, a symbol of the tireless struggle for gender equality. In reading the manifesto, the feminist associations that called for the concentration stressed the increase in cases of gender violence registered in the Region during the past year, 21.3% more than in 2020 and recalled that the Community is the one that most denounces accumulates due to abuse, with 28.5 per 10,000 women.

Call to feminist struggle



In the demonstration in the streets of Cartagena there was an echo that spread throughout the rest of the municipality, with a single voice: those of the hundreds of women who participated in it, and who shouted in unison “Vivas nos queremos” and those who They called for the “feminist struggle” to eradicate the “scourge of patriarchy.”

The mobilization started at seven in the evening from the Plaza de España and for almost an hour, the participants toured the streets of Carmen, Puerta de Murcia and Mayor until they reached the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, where they read a manifesto and remembered the absent , who this year lost their lives due to violence against women.

Others expressed themselves before the public and recounted their suffering at the hands of their partners, while the rest filled them with encouragement with their proclamations. During that time, the facade of the Palacio Consistorial was illuminated in purple.