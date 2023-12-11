Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/12/2023 – 20:33

The homeless population in Brazil grew tenfold in a decade, according to a survey by the Institute for Advanced Economic Research (Ipea). The number rose from 21,934 in 2013 to 227,087 by August 2023, according to data collected in the federal government's Single Registry (CadÚnico).

The main cause of evasion from home, cited by 47.3% of homeless people, involves problems with family or partners. Unemployment, cited by 40.5%, alcoholism or drugs (30.4%) and loss of housing (26.1%) are the other main reasons.

According to Marco Antônio Natalino, a specialist in public policies and government management at Ipea, the longer the person spends on the street, the more problems with family members and partners worsen. “The same occurs, and even more intensely, with health reasons, particularly the abusive use of alcohol and other drugs. Economic reasons, in turn, such as unemployment, are associated with shorter-lasting homelessness episodes,” he said.

The data shows that 69% of homeless people are black and, of the total, 22.5% have been homeless for more than five years, with 11.7% having already been homeless for ten years. A greater number (33.7%) are away from home for a period of up to 6 months, while 14.2% are away from home between six months and one year, 13% between one and two years and 16.6% between two and five years. The Ipea study reveals that 70% of this population remains in the same state in which they were born.

Although women make up only 11.6% of the adult population on the street, 35% of them are responsible for family groups in these circumstances. Even among those registered in the Single Registry, 24% do not have a birth certificate.

Among adults, 29% do not have a voter registration card and 24% do not have a work card. At least 69% of adults do some activity to earn money, but only 1% have a formal job. School dropout is high: only 58% of children and adolescents aged 7 to 15 attend school.

According to Natalino, poverty, unemployment and the lack of affordable housing are the main economic aspects that result in the loss of home. “Food insecurity and the lack of job opportunities in the outskirts and in the interior lead people to survive on the streets of large cities as collectors of recyclable material, car washers, street vendors and sex workers. We know that Brazil has been facing successive economic crises for almost a decade. Even severe food insecurity, hunger, has become a problem again in recent years,” he assessed.

The analysis shows that 60% of homeless people do not live in the city where they were born, but 70% of them live in the same state of birth. “There are, for example, more people from Sergipe who are homeless in Sergipe than in Bahia, and more people from Pernambuco who are homeless in Pernambuco than in São Paulo”, he mentioned. The survey also shows that, in general, the movement is from the outskirts towards metropolitan centers.

According to the researcher, the greater the human population in a given location, the greater the incidence of homeless people. “The more populous the city, the greater the proportional number of PSR (homeless population). Furthermore, the municipality's degree of centrality and economic dynamism has an effect of attracting poorer populations, who seek sustenance through precarious jobs and, without the means to pay for housing close enough to their place of work, may end up in a situation of street,” he said.

Of the total number of homeless people in the country, 10,856 are foreigners (4.7%). The majority come from neighboring countries, 30% from Venezuela. Another 32% come from Angola, a Portuguese-speaking African country like ours. Asia accounts for 15% of the foreign-born homeless population, including 1,396 Afghans.

Other African countries account for 6%, including 149 Moroccans. Other Latin American and Caribbean countries account for 4%, including 169 Haitians.

According to the study, the average age of people on the streets is 41 years old, with 57% between 30 and 49 years old. Young people between 18 and 29 years old account for 15%, and those aged between 50 and 64 years old account for 22%. Children and adolescents account for 2.5%, and the elderly, 3.4%.

Natalino explains that the vulnerable elderly population, when over 65 years of age, is entitled to a social benefit of 1 minimum wage. Furthermore, elderly people who are in care units are not counted as a homeless population. However, 14% of the total have some disability.

For the researcher, the situation in which the study takes place is marked by the exponential increase in the number of people living on the streets due to the repeated economic crises of the last decade and the worsening of the issue resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. This led the Federal Supreme Court to issue a precautionary measure that makes compliance with the guidelines of the National Homeless Population Policy mandatory for all states and the Federal District.

Furthermore, the STF ordered the preparation, by the federal executive, of an action and monitoring plan for the effective implementation of the PNPR. As part of this plan, the precautionary measure provides for the elaboration of a current diagnosis of the homeless population and the creation of permanent diagnostic instruments for the same.

According to Natalino, the objective of the study is to present a current diagnosis of the situation and collaborate with the improvement of public policies aimed at the homeless population.