The best of the Region’s gastronomy will once again be the protagonist of the pavilion attached to the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia for a full weekend. There are four days left until the space is filled with attractive tapas, succulent dishes such as ham or gazpachos, wines to warm the body and first-class cocktails that promise to attract residents of the capital and visitors from all parts of the Community to a new edition of Region of Murcia Gastronomic.

The congress, which will be held from November 3 to 6, is built on the pillars of enjoying and learning, as it will have, on the one hand, the presence of a good number of chefs from inside and outside the Region to reveal its secrets and analyze new trends in cooking; and on the other hand, with a wide gastronomic offer for all tastes, which will be enjoyed in the coveted Calle de las Tapas. One more year, the space located on the ground floor of the annex to the Auditorium will be the setting for the event with the most appetizing local gastronomy, following this year’s two axes: tradition and avant-garde.

The offer of ‘stands’ increases its level and splendor this year, hosting more than thirty venues with representation of bars, restaurants, hospitality companies, wineries and distilleries and institutions from the Region. The interior space maintains the surface, although “the level of the gastronomic proposals is raised”, according to Sergio Gallego, the director of the Murcia Gastronomic Region, located in custom-made displays. Thus, year after year, the congress has managed to establish itself as a mark of excellence in the Community and with each edition, increasing its success and splendor.

The terrace changes location to offer more than a thousand square meters with areas for all tastes

For an even more pleasant experience, the outdoor space expands its extension to offer a terrace where you can enjoy the good weather of the city. This year the location changes to have more than a thousand square meters outdoors with different areas for all tastes and audiences. There you will find a ‘burger terrace’ for lovers of American bites, a drinks and cocktails area to refresh the palate with juicy broths and a mini-gourmet kitchen space for children. In addition, as a novelty there is also a business area, so that businessmen in the sector can easily contact the chefs. All this in this new edition of the Calle de las Tapas that will once again make everyone happy.

