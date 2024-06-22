Many of you will probably remember with some disgust the Street Fighter movie released in theaters in 1994, the one with Van Damme as Guile, which was given the lead role to make it easier for the US public to digest. It is generally considered a half-flop in terms of takings, but the reality is very different, given that it still makes money for Capcom today and which at the time grossed 99 million dollars globally, compared to the 35 million spent to produce it.

Just recently the Japanese publisher admitted, during the latest shareholders’ meeting, that film continues to generate “millions of yen” of profits every year, despite thirty years having passed since its arrival in cinemas.