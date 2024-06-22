Many of you will probably remember with some disgust the Street Fighter movie released in theaters in 1994, the one with Van Damme as Guile, which was given the lead role to make it easier for the US public to digest. It is generally considered a half-flop in terms of takings, but the reality is very different, given that it still makes money for Capcom today and which at the time grossed 99 million dollars globally, compared to the 35 million spent to produce it.
Just recently the Japanese publisher admitted, during the latest shareholders’ meeting, that film continues to generate “millions of yen” of profits every year, despite thirty years having passed since its arrival in cinemas.
A cult film
Consider that 1 million yen is currently equivalent to 5,850 euros, so we are not talking about astronomical figures, but it is still an excellent result, especially in light of the speed with which it recovered production costs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=262za2DONs
So Capcom continues to make money by spending a minimum on product management. Of course, it cannot be said that fans remember it with great affection, even if over the years it has become somewhat of a cult film. Directed and written by Steven E. de Souza, Street Fighter starred Jean-Claude Van Damme, the unforgettable Raul Julia, Byron Mann, Damian Chapa, Kylie Minogue, Ming-Na Wen and Wes Studi. It was the last film starring Julia, who died shortly after at the age of 54 due to stomach cancer. Legendary Pictures is currently making a new live-action Street Fighter movie, but with poor results, having just recently lost one of the directors.
#Street #Fighter #movie #starring #Van #Damme #making #Capcom #lot #money
Leave a Reply