For some time now there has been talk that a new film in the franchise is already in the works. Street Fighter, which will be live action and will show us the most famous fighters in the world of video games in a new environment to capture the public’s attention. Even during recent events in the world of cinema, its first logo has been shown, but there is not much more information about it, or at least there was nothing until the date this note was being published.

As reported by the media Varietythis new adaptation of the property of Capcom in charge of Legendary Pictures and Sony, It will be released next March 20, 2026so fans who are hopeful will have to wait a while longer before seeing Ryu onscreen. This makes some sense, given that the rights to create the footage were acquired last year, and that means production has only recently begun.

Here is a summary and whether it is worth watching the films that have come out over the years:

– Street Fighter: The Movie (1994): Recommended only if you enjoy campy 90s action movies.

– Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (2009): Generally not recommended.

– Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie (1994): Highly recommended for fans of video games and Japanese animation.

– Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist (2014): Highly recommended for fans of the franchise for its fidelity and production quality.

It goes without saying that video game movies have been doing quite well in recent years, so it might have a chance of being accepted by fans, whether new or old. So, it’s possible that we’ll see a trailer for STreet Fighter until the 2025probably at an event like Summer Game Fest or San Diego Comic-Con.

Via: Variety

Author’s note: I hope it is a good adaptation, since the Legendary Pictures productions have been very worthwhile, especially the one we saw of Detective Pikachu a few years ago.