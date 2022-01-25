The possibility that Barranquilla hosts a valid Formula One event, announced by the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, aroused all kinds of reactions among Colombians.

The news, given by the president during the workshop Building Country number 98, on January 22, detailed that the capital of the Atlantic seeks to become the venue for a Formula 1 Grand Prix (F1), a dream that, in the words of Duque, he shares with the current mayor of Barranquilla Jaime Pumarejo.

The Ferrari mechanic team is ready for Formula 1 in Barranquilla. pic.twitter.com/A5GokCq9DR — 🕷🕸🧛‍♂️ (@MarmotaClub) January 23, 2022

(You may be interested in: Formula One in Barranquilla? This is the proposal announced by Duque).

For his part, the mayor referred to the opportunity for development and employment that the “big tent” would open in his city. However, to take this step, Colombia needs to sign a 10-year contract at 40 million dollars for each race, possibly a very high investment for the country, resources that can be used to cover other needs in the region, as explained. Briefcase’.

The topic was a point of discussion on social networks and Internet users did not avoid sharing memes related to the possibility of Formula 1 arriving in the country and, of course, getting infected with the idiosyncrasy that characterizes us so much.

Many of the users referred to the so-called “streams” of Barranquilla, which have come to take away cars or submerge them in water, a problem that the inhabitants of that city have been dealing with for years.

(You may be interested in: Sebastián Montoya: this was the last lap of his great victory)

Formula 1 in Barranquilla, canceled because donkeys get on the track and Hamilton disappeared because the car was washed away by a stream: pic.twitter.com/jzUvVUggt2 — Alex Rodriguez  (@John_Rockdrgz) January 23, 2022

Others alluded to the insecurity in the city, to the urban buses in the middle of the race, to the fines on the circuit for speeding and to the Barranquilla residents themselves driving the famous Formula 1 cars.

Comments on networks

Other Internet users decided to give a more direct opinion on the subject, referring to the problems of poverty, inequality and infrastructure that the capital of Atlántico needs and that, from his point of view, should be remedied before investing public resources in these issues.

(In other news: Egan Bernal: alert for possible fracture of the femur, the Tour would be lost).

The strategy of the Formula 1 teams for the Barranquilla prize will include tires for dry weather and a boat. – Alex León (@DonAlexbot) January 22, 2022

Apparently they do not realize the high demands that there are for Formula 1 to think about coming to Colombia. It’s not just making a track and that’s it, they’re crazy. — Sebastian (@Sebasti29566531) January 23, 2022

“I am a fan of Formula 1, it would really be nice to have a GP in Colombia but regardless of whether it is in Barranquilla or not, paying $40 million USD for the right to host a race (for a minimum of 10 years) plus construction and maintenance costs is not give. there are more needs”, one user tweeted.

The senator, Jorge Enrique Robledo, also referred to the subject and criticalmainly, to the president for the proposal and branded it as “another false and demagogic start by Iván Duque.”

400 million dollars -$1.6 billion- would have to be spent in Barranquilla to host Formula 1, a city where 67% of its inhabitants suffer from hunger because they eat less than three meals a day

Another false and demagogic start from Iván Duque.https://t.co/gZLsHZt5uF – Jorge Enrique Robledo (@JERobledo) January 24, 2022

I am a fan of formula 1, it would really be nice to have a GP in Colombia but, regardless of whether it is in Barranquilla or not, paying $40 million USD for the right to host a race (for a minimum of 10 years) plus construction and maintenance costs do not give . there are more needs — Ignotus 🍊 (@isnardokun) January 24, 2022

more sports news

-Millionaires start the League stepping hard: victory in Pasto

-Gamero: ‘You want to win for more, but I’m going calmly’

-Pelé: the latest that is known about his state of health

-Kobe Bryant: how was the inheritance he left distributed?

-It was time for James to resurface in the Colombian National Team

Trends WEATHER and Sports