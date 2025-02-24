Being Specialized in musicthe New York journalist Liz Pelly It was not a spotify -type client when the Swedish platform landed in the United States in 2011: a multitude of promo discs arrived and had barely time to listen to more things. … But being ‘Freelance‘, lacked enough money to survive with their texts and pluriemple working in concert rooms, where He knew firsthand the problems and needs of musicians. Her complaints about the low remuneration obtained from the ‘streaming market’ encouraged her to investigate Spotify’s ins and outs contacts on your template that allowed him to discover operating mechanisms that could seriously affect the interests of content suppliers, that is, artists.

It was then that he understood that they were not only harmed by the tiny royalties rate disbursed by Spotify, but also by The management of reproduction lists created by the platform. The birth of Spotify was sold as the digital articulation of final meritocracy: all artists in the world had the same opportunity to be heard in a neutral environment. But when in 2013 Spotify hired a team of editors to elaborate official playlists, the door was opened to the influence of the strongest or, in other words, to a new form of Payola. And also to other practices of doubtful ethics.

Liz Pelly, thanks to his ‘moles’ within the company, discovered an economic return system that remembers the one who braided the SGAE and several television chains to get mutual and suspiciously bulky benefits from the morning -in -law broadcasts, which came to be called ‘The wheel‘. In the spotify case, the trick is called Perfect Fit Content (PFC, ‘perfect adjustment content’ in Spanish), whose starting point is the Inclusion of ‘fake’ or ‘ghost’ artists in the most popular playlists of the platform.

«For years, I referred to the names that appeared in these reproduction lists such as’Mysterious viral artists‘», Explains Pelly in his book’Mood Machine: The Rise of Spotify and the Costs of the Perfect Playlist‘, which has raised enormous interest in the specialized press of half the world, and whose key points are broken down by the author for ABC in a video call From his apartment in Brooklyn. «These artists used to have millions of ‘streams’ in Spotify and a place of honor in the company’s thematic reproduction lists, compiled by a team of internal commissioners. They often had the spotify verified artist badge, but they were clearly false. Its ‘stamps’ often appeared as stock music companies, such as Epidemic, and their profiles included generic images, possibly generated by artificial intelligence, often without biographies of artists or links to websites. Google searches did not give any results ».

Trip to Sweden

In 2022, Pelly decided to travel to Sweden to investigate the land. He spoke with a local journalist who gave him evidence of several examples of ghost artists, and even tried to verify if any of them existed physically. «I went to the direction of one of the ghost stamps and knocked on the door, but I wasn’t lucky. I met someone who directed one of the producers, but did not want to speak, ”says the reporter, who asked:« ¿Why were the songs of these ghost artists to such popular playlists of spotify? We knew that ghost artists were linked to certain producers and that they produced an exorbitant number of songs, but what is their relationship with Spotify?

Pelly spoke with former Spotify employees, had access to her internal records and Slack forums, and noticed the existence of “an elaborate internal program»Unknown to anyone outside the platform. “I discovered that Spotify not only has agreements with a network of producers that, as an old employee said, provide Spotify ‘music from which we benefit economically,’ but also a team of employees who work to include these songs in the lists of Platform reproduction. In this way, they work to Increase the percentage of total cheaper music transmissions for the platform ». It is to this system what Spotify calls PFC, “a program that raises worrying perspectives for active musicians,” says Pelly.

The spotify application creates reproduction lists



Alexander Pohl/Nurphoto Via Zuma Press





«Some face the possibility of losing crucial income if their issues are not included in the reproduction lists or replaced by those belonging to the PFC; Others, which record PFC music themselves, often must give up the control of certain copyright that, if a topic becomes popular, could be very lucrative. But it also raises worrying issues for which we listen to music. It raises the image of a future in which, as the ‘streaming’ services relegate music to the background and normalize the anonymous and low cost of reproduction lists, The relationship between listener and artist could completely break».

The trick is called Perfect Fit Content (PFC), whose starting point is the inclusion of ‘fake’ or ‘ghost’ artists in the most popular playlists on the platform

A year after the PFC went into operation, Pelly found that Spotify presented it to its editors as one of the company’s new bets to achieve profitability. According to an old employee, a new column appeared in the control panel that the editors used to supervise the internal reproduction lists, which showed statistics such as reproductions, ‘likes’ or omission rates. Suddenly, just at the top of the page, the editors could see the success of each playlist with “music in charge to fit into a certain playlist with improved margins,” as PFC was described internally.

The editors were soon encouraged by the high positions, increasing No pressure for you to add them, but if you can, it would be great ». But Then they became more aggressive».

“Little ethical”

As Pelly has been able to find out, some editors were reluctant to this practice, since in a slack channel dedicated to discussing the ethics of streaming ‘the employees discussed the equity of the PFC program and one came to post: «I wonder how much they ‘steal’ these reproductions to the ‘normal’ artists of truth “. From then on, the company began to incorporate editors who seemed less upset by the PFC model, which shortly after became managed by a small team called Strategic Programming (Strap), which in 2023 had ten members. «Although Spotify denies that he is trying to increase the quota of PFC’s streams, Slack’s internal messages show that members of the Strap team They analyze quarter to trimester and discuss how to increase the number of PFC ‘streams’», Reveals Pelly in his investigation.

Back in the US, he met a sound engineer who made environmental recordings for a PFC content producer, and told him that he had stopped doing that type of music because “it seemed unusual, as a kind of scheme of scheme of money laundering »and yes, it seems unusual, but It is totally legal. Like ‘La Rueda’, whose case ended up being filed.

Spain: a statement

Here in Spain, ABC has tried to speak with Spotify employees on this topic. But the company can trust the ‘omertà’: all were loyal and referred to the corresponding communication department, which has responded to the consultation of this newspaper with a statement that speaks more for what it does not say that for what yes, since At no time denies the existence of PFC. «Spotify prioritizes the satisfaction of the listener and the programming decisions of our reproductive lists editors focus on music that connects positively with users. There is a demand for our music listeners that adapts to certain occasions or activities, including music for mood or background music. Like all the music in Spotify, it is licensed to Spotify from the rights holders and, although the terms of each agreement vary, none guarantees the inclusion in any reproduction list. Spotify does not dictate how artists present their work, including whether they publish their songs with real names, under a name of a band or a pseudonym ».

Pelly does not know how much the PFC is for the annual coffers of Spotify, but states that «It is certainly saving money and harms real artists »and ensures that the company’s secrecy “only encourages the interest of researchers as me to discover what else is behind all this.” He has no record that Deezer, Tidal and other ‘streaming’ platforms are doing the same “yet”, but nods when we tell him that if reality is as described, the meritocracy that this sector raised in its beginnings is now a complete fallacy. “Although in my opinion, it began to be when it introduced free advertising for multinational no threatening call in the middle of the night ».