With videoBy Floppy until Guardian Angelby Santa Claus is coming to town until Anton from Tyrol and from Fix You until A little something for the atmosphere, there is no lack of variety on Tuesday evening in the Winter Efteling. The Streamers gave their second Christmas concert there in 2021 after the premiere. Just like then without an audience, especially for viewers at home. It was a cheerful show that earned War Child 1.4 million euros in donations.