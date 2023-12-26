From Flappie to Guardian Angel, from Santa Claus is coming to town to Anton in Tirol and from Fix You to Atje for the atmosphere, there is no lack of variety on Tuesday evening in the Winter Efteling. The Streamers gave their second Christmas concert there in 2021 after the premiere. Just like then without an audience, especially for viewers at home. It was a cheerful show that earned War Child 1.3 million euros in donations.

