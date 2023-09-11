Some time ago we talked about Perrikaryal’s exploits in Elden Ring, who after a few months of training and perfecting the interface managed to complete the game using only the particular control system based on brain activity.

Maybe someone will remember the strange case of Perrikaryal streamer which has made itself known for a particular initiative: playing using your own mind as controller with which he is now also dominating in Halo and Valorant apparently.

Halo and Valorant played with the power of thought

A similar but further evolved system seems to be now used by the same streamer to play competitive shooters such as Halo and Valorant, with excellent results apparently. In essence, the system of “mind control” experimented by the streamer allows her to control games without using the traditional controller.

In Elden Ring, movement was still driven by input on the controller, with a brain activity detection system that allowed her to attack, parry and dodge, but now the system has gone further in depth. Perrikaryal is now also reportedly using several other sensors.

In the videos that the streamer broadcast online, the movements are given by the detection of head movements, while the pointing system exploits the motion detection of the eyes, with commands such as fire that still depend on brain activity.

Although the whole question still remains rather dubious, it seems that there is a considerable amount of research behind it. The streamer admitted that her performance is not yet particularly superlative in Halo and Valorant, but she is improving and was still able to perform several complex maneuvers with that system.