The Argentine team closed the Qualifiers with a draw against Ecuador and reached 31 games without defeat.
He equaled the country’s highest historical streak and will now seek to surpass other teams. Here we tell you which are the countries that had a longest undefeated.
Spain was undefeated from 2007 to 2009, in one of the golden eras of Spanish football (a year later it managed to win the World Cup). The unbeaten record ended in an unexpected 2-0 loss to the United States in the Confederations Cup semifinals.
Brazil remained undefeated from 1993 to 1996. During that stage, they managed to win the historic 1994 World Cup. The undefeated team finished against Mexico in the 1996 Gold Cup.
The case of Italy is incredible. They were undefeated from 2018 to 2021, reaching the all-time record and not losing in 37 games. Despite these results, he failed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. During this time he won the European Championship, but ended up losing to Spain in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League. Will the Argentine team manage to reach this historic figure?
