Everything has an end!❌

After being undefeated for 37 matches, Italy is back in the dust.

Luis Enrique’s Spain is the first major finalist in the UEFA Nations League. It was 2-1 but it could have been much more.

The rival in the final? France or Belgium? pic.twitter.com/nhBg3cHYe1

