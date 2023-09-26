The Tigres UANL will have the opportunity to increase their record, they will compete for the Campeones Cup trophy against Los Angeles FC. The group led by Robert Dante Siboldi, you already know what it is to win this trophy; However, they will have a strong responsibility as they are the only Mexican team to achieve this feat and also to participate more than once.
For this confrontation, the winners of the MLS Cup and the Champion of Champions of Mexican soccer will compete. The title has been disputed since 2018 and precisely the cats inaugurated it with a victory. However, it must be remembered that, as it is a friendly match, it will not count officially, it will only be symbolic recognition.
Five years ago in the 2018 edition, the Aztec team won 3-1 against Toronto F.C. with a doublet of Jesus Duenas and an own goal Erik Zavaleta as the only favorable result for Aztec football over the North American teams.
From there, three losses in a row were accumulated for the Aztec teams, as the 2019 edition of América fell 3-2 against the Atlanta United; Cruz Azul went through the same thing against Columbus Crew in 2021, falling 3-1. In 2020 there was no match due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the last edition was New York City FC beat Atlas 2-0.
With this in mind, the current champions of the Liga MX will try to enhance the Mexican prestige, which has been being dragged down and as proof of this the last Leagues Cup where he was crowned Inter Miami.
In the same way, the San Nicolás de los Garza team will seek to continue being the only Mexican club to win this cup and not only that, but to do so twice.
