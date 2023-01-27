The Monterrey Football Club will visit Club Puebla on the corresponding day 4 of the Clausura 2023 tournament this Friday, January 27 at 7:05 p.m. because the team from Monterrey has not won in Cuauhtémoc for six years.
For this reason, the Albiazul team seeks to break that negative streak since 2017, since in addition, the Strip eliminated them in their last match in the Apertura 2022 playoffs, so the visitors arrive with the obligation to add the three together, after winning in their last two games.
La Pandilla has not beaten Sweet Potato Power since Clausura 2017, on that occasion the royals won on their visit 2-3 on January 8 on the corresponding day 1, since then they have seen each other five more times at the home of the people of Puebla, but They have not been able to win, always giving good games.
In the 2017 Apertura the Strip won 2-0, to later see each other in the 2018 Apertura in the Copa MX as well as in Liga MX, there the locals tied and won. After that they saw each other again until Clausura 2021 with a goalless draw and in Clausura 2022 the locals won again.
The weekend’s game is expected to be very interesting, as the Sultana del Norte team could break this trend because they are going through a good football moment where they have great offensive power and quality in each of their lines.
