Cristiano Ronaldo lives off the goal. Also of his good work on the pitch and his competitiveness and ambition that have led him to collect all kinds of titles, awards and records. It is precisely the positive records that have occurred in recent times and not just any records. Not surprisingly, he is the top scorer in history.

But today the threat of fitting a negative record creeps in And although they say that every genius makes a blur, the Portuguese wants to avoid it at all costs. Juventus striker He has not scored three days in the Italian league and wants to avoid adding a fourth. He did not score in his last Serie A games against Inter, Bologna and Sampdoria. Today he has to break this negative streak against Roma, to avoid the four games without seeing the rival goal. The last time this happened was in 2017, when Cristiano was left without celebrating a goal of his in the Spanish league with Real Madrid in the matches against Eibar, Girona, Las Palmas and Atlético de Madrid. Since then, their league scoring drought has never lasted more than three games.

The prolonged drought is limited to Serie A because Cristiano has just scored the two goals of his team’s victory (1-2) against Inter in the semifinals of the Coppa d’Italia. In addition, his accidental drought does not correspond to the records he accumulates, but remaining unmarked today would undoubtedly spoil his state of grace shown at the Coppa.

Cristiano just a couple of months ago surpassed 750 goals between games with Portugal and with his respective teams and he already has a new goal on the horizon: 800 goals. Last December, the Portuguese became the first player to score. 33 goals in a calendar year in Serie A since Omar Sivori (Juventus) in 1961. Just a few days ago and after scoring in the Italian Super Cup, Cristiano became the top solo scorer in football history. The Portuguese came to the duel with Naples tied at the top of the standings with Josef Bican, both with 759 goals and the goal in the final was number 760. This is the goal that crowned him.

There is no doubt that this afternoon Cristiano will take to the field trying to avoid reaching a negative record, in a match against Roma that is also vital for the team’s aspirations to the league title. Juventus is fourth, with 39 points, and Roma, third, with 40.