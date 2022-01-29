The tender video of a stray dog ​​who meets a woman who decides to save him: he had never felt the warmth of a human hand

On the web, the video of the beautiful rescue of a stray dog. Published on the platform Rumble, it then spread all over the world through social networks.

The stray dog ​​was abandoned on the street from what was his family. He found himself alone and scared, fighting every day to find some food and a place to take refuge.

Now dirty and with tangled fur, he was chased away by passers-by. He had forgotten what the warmth of a human hand.

Then one day, fate put a Angel on its path. A woman with a kind soul, at the sight of him, could not remain indifferent. After days of trying to win her trust, she finally managed to get that stray dog ​​to follow her to her home.

The puppy was scared, but he sensed hers good intentions.

In the video that went viral on the web, we see the woman working hard all day for groom the dog. The latter cries and looks at her with gratitude, as if he wanted to tell her that he knows what he is doing and that he has saved his life.

He slips in adorably in my arms of her rescuer while she dries her fur, after bathing.

The new life of the stray dog

An angel who has completely life changed of a poor abandoned dog, who would have died on the street run over or from too much hunger or would have let himself go to that great suffering.

Today she is in good hands and that woman has received thousands of thank you messages by all those who found themselves seeing the tender images. Below, you can see the video with your own eyes:

There should be more people like this woman in the world! Let’s not remain indifferent to the suffering of a four-legged friend!